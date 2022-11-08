Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK opened at $99.73 on Monday. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

