ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Price Target Lowered to €17.00 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €19.00 ($19.00) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.50 ($16.50) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($17.80) to €15.20 ($15.20) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

