Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

APPN opened at $35.85 on Monday. Appian has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Appian by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Appian by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

