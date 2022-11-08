Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE IBP opened at $79.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,005,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,463,000 after purchasing an additional 144,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 681,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,673,000 after purchasing an additional 142,090 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.