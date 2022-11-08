Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSE. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $852.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.47%.

Insider Activity at Trinseo

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,515.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 1,099.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 233.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

