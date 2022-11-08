Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $355.80.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $367.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $348.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $18,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.