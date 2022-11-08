Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LPRO. Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $34.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Open Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.