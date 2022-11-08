Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $81.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $115.03. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 53.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $586,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,819.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.84, for a total value of $845,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 452,824 shares of company stock valued at $62,100,309. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $604,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

