BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.25.
BlackLine Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BL stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
