BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of BL stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 3,036.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

