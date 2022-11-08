Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $647.00 Price Target at Cowen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Cowen upped their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $564.44.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $554.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $504.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $477.32. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.