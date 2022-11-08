Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BHVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.65.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. Biohaven has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven will post -12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Buten acquired 142,857 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,856.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, with a total value of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at $382,484,730.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,301,967 shares of company stock worth $19,221,534. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Biohaven by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

