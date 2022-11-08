Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OTIS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after acquiring an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after buying an additional 543,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.