Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Select Medical Stock Performance
Shares of SEM opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $35.88.
Select Medical Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Medical
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Select Medical (SEM)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.