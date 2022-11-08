DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cowen

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalBridge Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.52%.

In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after buying an additional 1,666,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,180 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the last quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.