BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.25.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,938 shares of company stock worth $426,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.