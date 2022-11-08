BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
BL has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.25.
BlackLine Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BL stock opened at $57.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 0.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 5.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.
