Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $430,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $101.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

