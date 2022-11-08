abrdn plc Purchases 694 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $702,436,000 after purchasing an additional 107,453 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,516,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $260.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

