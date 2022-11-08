abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.97.

Shares of ZM opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $268.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

