abrdn plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 47.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $183.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.43. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.



