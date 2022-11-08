abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. CWM LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 105.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 20.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.