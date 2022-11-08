Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs Stock Down 5.8 %

CROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

