Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,560,000 after purchasing an additional 834,564 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,232,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,036,000 after purchasing an additional 85,827 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

