Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 107,398 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 107,398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,067 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

