Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,532,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,066,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

