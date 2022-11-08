Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

