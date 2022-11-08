FY2022 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Lifted by B. Riley

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of SVC opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 22,767 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

See Also

