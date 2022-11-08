FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Decreased by Analyst

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $588.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Further Reading

