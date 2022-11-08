PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.45 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $16.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

PDC Energy stock opened at $81.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,558,201 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $147,838,000 after buying an additional 386,846 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $73,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

