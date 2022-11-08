KeyCorp Weighs in on MKS Instruments, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report issued on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $9.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.83. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $10.06 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 13,965.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,740,000 after acquiring an additional 740,194 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after acquiring an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,086,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,046,000 after acquiring an additional 394,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $31,508,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

