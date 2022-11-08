Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities cut shares of Medallion Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 968,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

