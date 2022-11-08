Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kaman Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kaman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Kaman’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $581.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.17. Kaman has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 59.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

