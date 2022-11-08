Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on HST. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,249,000 after purchasing an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.