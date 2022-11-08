FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Cut by Analyst

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.40. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $124.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. FMC has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 92,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FMC by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,321,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its position in FMC by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

