FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Issued By Wedbush

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Dream Finders Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of DFH stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $928.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.19. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $23.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 212.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

