Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of East Asia, Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of East Asia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Bank of East Asia’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.0538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02.

About Bank of East Asia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.