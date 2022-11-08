Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOC Hong Kong in a research note issued on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now expects that the company will earn $7.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.97. The consensus estimate for BOC Hong Kong’s current full-year earnings is $6.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BOC Hong Kong’s FY2024 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Stock Performance

Shares of BHKLY stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.54. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $59.56 and a 52 week high of $84.17.

BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend

About BOC Hong Kong

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.1191 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th.

(Get Rating)

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.