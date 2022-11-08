Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trinity Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Trinity Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Capital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $347.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $49,929.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,843.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.