PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for PayPal in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PayPal Stock Up 3.3 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal stock opened at $77.66 on Tuesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.