Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Lowered by Analyst

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NN in a research report issued on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NN has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

