Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report released on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 38.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,706,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Leidos by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $335,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

