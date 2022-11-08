Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT):

10/26/2022 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $117.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Abbott Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $110.00.

10/17/2022 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $126.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Abbott Laboratories is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Abbott Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $123.00 to $117.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

