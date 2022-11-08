WEC Energy Group (WEC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $89.00 to $93.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $93.00.

11/1/2022 – WEC Energy Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/27/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $89.00.

10/24/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $104.00 to $95.00.

10/20/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – WEC Energy Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – WEC Energy Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.07. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

