Bank of Nova Scotia Has $531,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,625 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

