Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,164 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Entergy were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,156,000 after acquiring an additional 711,770 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.