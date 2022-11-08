Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SUI opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 171.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

