Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after buying an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 450,845 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.