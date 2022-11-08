iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,738,000 after buying an additional 4,944,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,366,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,278,000 after buying an additional 785,048 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,970,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 798.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 567,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after buying an additional 504,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08.

