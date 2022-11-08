Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

KEYS opened at $163.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

