CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after buying an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after buying an additional 2,098,443 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,347,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

