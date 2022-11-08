Bank of Nova Scotia Has $505,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,475 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,200,661,000 after buying an additional 2,150,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 118.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Compass Point cut their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

